Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 87,830 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $8.60 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

