Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franklin Covey Company $FC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 152.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $19.49 on Friday. Franklin Covey Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.