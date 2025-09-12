Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,105 National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

