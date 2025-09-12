Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,739 Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE WHD opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.