Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 697,653 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. $CCCC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 697,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,978,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 338,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CCCC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.98. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.