Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $89,403,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,379 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 110.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,952.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

