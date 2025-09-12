Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $3,925,916. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $266.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.84 and a 200-day moving average of $293.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

