Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 276,666 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276,666 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. R Squared Ltd increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,596.02. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.05. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

