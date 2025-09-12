Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,879 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 606,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $159.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 237.79 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $168.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,917 shares of company stock valued at $99,967,419. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.