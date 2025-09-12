Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 41,950 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. $SGC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 202,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,363.96. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

