Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:STZ opened at $142.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

