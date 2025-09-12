Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $19.14 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $948.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPNT

About SiriusPoint

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.