Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,050.48. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,788.35. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,950 shares of company stock worth $919,651. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

