Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,959 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EverQuote worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3,600.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $33,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,582.76. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,256. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,250 shares of company stock worth $22,420,509 in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.72 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

