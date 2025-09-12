Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Upstart by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,242,000 after buying an additional 1,120,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,464,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 560,668 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 506,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,098,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,016.01. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,414 shares of company stock worth $10,506,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

