Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,433 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $271.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 32.90%.The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

