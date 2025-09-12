Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.52. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

