Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 8,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $33,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 916,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,209.20. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $187,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

