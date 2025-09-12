JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

FROG opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,543,443.84. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $2,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,154,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,737,480.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,968,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

