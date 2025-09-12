Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 263 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

