Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 79,775 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF $CLOU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 479.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.62% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $874,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

