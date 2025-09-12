Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,074 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Albemarle by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.4%

ALB stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

