Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires New Shares in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 678,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 2,330.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 299,472 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,048.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 195,418 shares during the period.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

