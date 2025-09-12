Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,390,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $959.56 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $883.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.