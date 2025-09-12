Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

