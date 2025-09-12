Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4,501.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $163.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $163.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.