Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $80.36 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

