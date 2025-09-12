Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 372.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,276,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 589,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

