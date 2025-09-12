Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13,330.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 8.9%

BATS:SMMD opened at $74.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.