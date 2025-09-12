Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 11,638 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 219.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

