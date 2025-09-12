Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 31,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF $SPVM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 4,220.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPVM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

