Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 65,132 Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.55% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,956,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,485,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 161,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.54 million and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

