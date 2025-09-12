Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,761 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $65.26 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

