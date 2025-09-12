Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $281.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $286.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

