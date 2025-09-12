Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 815.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISCG. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $745.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

