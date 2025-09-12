Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7,459.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,161 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.15% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,985,000 after buying an additional 2,479,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 625,971 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,065.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 260,626 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

