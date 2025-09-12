Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BIDD opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.24 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.