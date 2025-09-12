Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,068 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 64,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

