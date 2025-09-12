Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.61 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at $91,682,168.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock valued at $628,713,068. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

