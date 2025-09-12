Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $392.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $393.46.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

