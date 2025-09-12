Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 12,258.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after buying an additional 85,230 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 428,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $79.44 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 337,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,990,598.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

