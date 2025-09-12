Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.99 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 215.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after acquiring an additional 131,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

