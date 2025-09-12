Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $732,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $189.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

