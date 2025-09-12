Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 79,052.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.19% of General American Investors worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 107,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

