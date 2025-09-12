Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785,351 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.