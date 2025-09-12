Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.22 Million Stake in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 131,425.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WaFd were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WaFd by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in WaFd by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WaFd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

