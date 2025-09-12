Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5,736.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,033 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.24% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,680.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

