Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.39 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,780 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

