Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF $CUT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 97,894.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,821 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.54% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 227,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

