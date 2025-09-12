Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 360,607 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 91,364 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

